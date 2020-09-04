In short
Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a Senior paediatrician at Mulago hospital said Balikuddembe was an amazing professional and that it's sad that his condition deteriorated this morning leading to his death. He was supposed to travel for another treatment episode but couldn't because of interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctor Infected in Line of Duty Succumbs to Liver Cancer
In short
