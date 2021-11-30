Doctor On the Spot for Allegedly Extorting Money from Patients

In short
Dr. Pius Omach who doubles as a surgeon at the facility is being accused of demanding for money from patients before they can be operated on.
Doctor On the Spot for Allegedly Extorting Money from Patients30 Nov 2021, 17:14 Comments 187 Views Amach hC iV, HSD HQ, Uganda Health Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Amach Health Centre IV Doctor on spot for extorting money from patients pateints paying to be operated
Mentioned: Amach HCIV
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.