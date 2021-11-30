Amony Immaculate
17:14

Doctor On the Spot for Allegedly Extorting Money from Patients

30 Nov 2021, 17:14 Comments 187 Views Amach hC iV, HSD HQ, Uganda Health Human rights Crime Updates

In short
Dr. Pius Omach who doubles as a surgeon at the facility is being accused of demanding for money from patients before they can be operated on.

 

Tagged with: Amach Health Centre IV Doctor on spot for extorting money from patients pateints paying to be operated
Mentioned: Amach HCIV

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.