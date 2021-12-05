In short
The strike began on November 22, after the government failed to fulfil many of its promises to medics, as made in 2017 during a similar strike. The doctors want the government to increase their salaries to 5 million Shillings, increase medical human resources and compensate health workers who succumbed to COVID-19.
Doctors Blame Parliament, Ministries for Continued Strike
5 Dec 2021
