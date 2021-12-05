Pamela Mawanda
Doctors Blame Parliament, Ministries for Continued Strike

5 Dec 2021, 14:31 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr Herbert Luswata the Secretary General of UMA addressing journalists

The strike began on November 22, after the government failed to fulfil many of its promises to medics, as made in 2017 during a similar strike. The doctors want the government to increase their salaries to 5 million Shillings, increase medical human resources and compensate health workers who succumbed to COVID-19.

 

