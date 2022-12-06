Doctors call for Extra Ordinary General Assembly to Censure President

In short
Dr Ronald Kazibwe, a member of the association says that by Monday, a total of 425 doctors had participated in an online poll that he and colleague Gladys Atto generated following an incident on Saturday where Oledo publicly endorsed President Yoweri Museveni to stand for the presidency in 2026.
Doctors call for Extra Ordinary General Assembly to Censure President6 Dec 2022, 15:29 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Censuring Dr Oledo
Mentioned: Uganda Medical Association
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.