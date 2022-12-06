Flavia Nassaka
15:32

Doctors call for Extra Ordinary General Assembly to Censure President

6 Dec 2022, 15:29 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Ronald Kazibwe, a member of the association says that by Monday, a total of 425 doctors had participated in an online poll that he and colleague Gladys Atto generated following an incident on Saturday where Oledo publicly endorsed President Yoweri Museveni to stand for the presidency in 2026.

 

Tagged with: Censuring Dr Oledo
Mentioned: Uganda Medical Association

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.