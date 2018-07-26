Pamela Mawanda
15:28

Doctors Caution Against Use of Medical Marijuana

26 Jul 2018, 15:24 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Report
Medical Marijuana Courtesy Photo (Medicinenet.com)

Medical Marijuana Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
An Israel firm, Together Pharma Limited, has reportedly secured land in Uganda to cultivate marijuana on a commercial scale. The rm said to be the manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis, disclosed that production will start January next year.

 

Tagged with: doctors discourage use of medical marijuana use of medical  marijuana discouraged marijuana can cause cancer dr. jackson orem-uci discourages use of marijuana dr.gerad mutungi-head ncds
Mentioned: ministry of health-moh uganda cancer institute-uci

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.