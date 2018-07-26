Doctors Caution Against Use of Medical Marijuana

In short
An Israel firm, Together Pharma Limited, has reportedly secured land in Uganda to cultivate marijuana on a commercial scale. The rm said to be the manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis, disclosed that production will start January next year.
Doctors Caution Against Use of Medical Marijuana26 Jul 2018, 15:24 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Report
In short
Tagged with: doctors discourage use of medical marijuana use of medical marijuana discouraged marijuana can cause cancer dr. jackson orem-uci discourages use of marijuana dr.gerad mutungi-head ncds
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.