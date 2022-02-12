Ochola O. Dominic
Doctors Demand Unrestricted Access to Torture Victims in Custody

12 Feb 2022, 16:49 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Health Report
Uganda Medical Association officials led by Dr Samuel Odong Oledo (L) addressing journalists in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Addressing journalists at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday, Dr. Samuel Odong Oledo, the UMA President disclosed that several torture victims have lost their lives due to delayed referrals and sometimes denial of specialized medical care by security personnel.

 

Tagged with: Pen Award Author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Samuel Masereka anti-torture legislation patients of torture
Mentioned: The National Unity Platform – NUP party Uganda Human Rights Commission – UHRC

