Doctors Demand Unrestricted Access to Torture Victims in Custody

Addressing journalists at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday, Dr. Samuel Odong Oledo, the UMA President disclosed that several torture victims have lost their lives due to delayed referrals and sometimes denial of specialized medical care by security personnel.
Doctors Demand Unrestricted Access to Torture Victims in Custody12 Feb 2022, 16:49 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Health Report
Uganda Medical Association officials led by Dr Samuel Odong Oledo (L) addressing journalists in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola
