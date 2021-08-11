Flavia Nassaka
Doctors Give November Ultimatum to Strike Over Vacant Posts, Supplies

11 Aug 2021, 15:32 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

The doctors' grievances include gaps in human resources where they operate with vacancies of over 600 health workers unfilled, perennial lack of medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment in addition to the failure by the government to compensate families of doctors who lost their lives in line of duty saving COVID-19 patients.

 

