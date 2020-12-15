Doctors Insist on Another Lockdown During Christmas Holidays

In short
Overflowing health facilities, low oxygen supply, fatigued health workers and high possibility of exposing vulnerable elderly relatives in the villages to infection are some of the reasons doctors insist it is prudent to institute a lockdown over Christmas holidays in order not to make a bad situation become worse in the name of partying
Doctors Insist on Another Lockdown During Christmas Holidays15 Dec 2020, 19:06 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 Infections over Christmas Doctors Want Govt to Institute Another Lockdown Ugandan Doctors Call for Another Lockdown During Christmas
Mentioned: Uganda Medical Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.