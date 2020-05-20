In short
At Rubaga hospital, Dr Ronald Kasyaba reported that Antenatal Care attendance has reduced to 34 per cent, deliveries have reduced to 26.4 per cent whereas those that come back for Postnatal Care attendance has followed completely to 11.4 per cent.
Doctors Predict Spike in Patients after Lockdown
20 May 2020
Mentioned: Health Service Commission Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Kawempe National Referral Hospital Rubaga Hospital
