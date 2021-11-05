Doctors Renew Demand to Transfer Health Training Institutions from Education Sector

In short
Uganda Medical AssociationPresident Dr Richard Idro says that many health training institutions are doing a poor job and that they can only be able to address the current human resource needs if they are managed by an entity that is involved directly in the health sector.
Doctors Renew Demand to Transfer Health Training Institutions from Education Sector5 Nov 2021, 20:20 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
