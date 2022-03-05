Doctors Happy, Speak out on Baterena’s Arrest, Mulago Troubles

In short

UMA says while Baterana’s issues have been making headlines throughout the week, they are not the only problems at the national referral hospital which has recently been aiming at transforming into a super specialized facility. For instance, Oledo points out that government has sponsored a hundred specialist doctors from Mulago who trained from abroad to become super specialists but years after they returned, they have never been deployed to offer such services even as tax payers’ money was spent.