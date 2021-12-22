In short
Association president Dr Samuel Oledo said doctors will receive their enhanced salary of Shs5million in July when the new financial year starts. He says the government has also committed to consider getting them duty free vehicles and that it is now putting together members of the taskforce to handle issues of compensation. He says if government repeats the same tricks this time, they will without notice go back to industrial action on the 1st of May 2022.
Doctors Suspend Strike over New set of Promises
22 Dec 2021
