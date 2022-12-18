Flavia Nassaka
Doctors Vote Their President Oledo out of Office Citing Misconduct

18 Dec 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Dr Edith Nakku- Jolooba

98% of the doctors who attended the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Sunday voted that Oledo had breached articles three and seven of the association constitution and when asked whether the doctor should be removed from office as president and suspended for four years, 94% voted in affirmative.

 

