Doctors Vote Their President Oledo out of Office Citing Misconduct

98% of the doctors who attended the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Sunday voted that Oledo had breached articles three and seven of the association constitution and when asked whether the doctor should be removed from office as president and suspended for four years, 94% voted in affirmative.
Doctors Vote Their President Oledo out of Office Citing Misconduct18 Dec 2022, 18:24 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
