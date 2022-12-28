Doctors Want Council to Set Fees Payable to Those Supervising Health Facilities

In short

The doctors were speaking shortly after Dr. Ivan Kisuule, the Acting Deputy Registrar of the Council revealed to them that starting 2023, doctors who are registered as supervisors of health facilities will be required to sign a commitment letter that they will be full time employees of that facility and that they should have had full registration with the council for at least three years. He said the new directive comes after piling complaints that health facilities are ill managed as supervising doctors are either moonlighting in other facilities or have just given away their certificates to be used by individuals who don’t qualify.