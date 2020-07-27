In short
According to UMA, government only employs 68 percent of the required human resource. This according to doctors is not enough since many hospitals are forced to operate with no vital staff like anesthesiologists. Now the doctors want government to hire more specialists for Regional referrals
Doctors Want Gov't to Hire More Specialists for Regional Referral Hospitals27 Jul 2020, 23:07 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
