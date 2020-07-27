Pamela Mawanda
Doctors Want Gov't to Hire More Specialists for Regional Referral Hospitals

27 Jul 2020, 23:07 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

According to UMA, government only employs 68 percent of the required human resource. This according to doctors is not enough since many hospitals are forced to operate with no vital staff like anesthesiologists. Now the doctors want government to hire more specialists for Regional referrals

 

