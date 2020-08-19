Doctors Want Interns Deployed as Medical Officers on Probation

In short
UMA President Dr Richard Idro said that the Ministry of Health is setting up a committee to come up with a document on how to handle medical worker promotions, which he says should be used to allow interns to be enrolled as medical workers on probation and therefore get salaries that suit that status.
Doctors Want Interns Deployed as Medical Officers on Probation19 Aug 2020, 06:00 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: medical interns welfare
Mentioned: Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) Ministry of Health Uganda Medical Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.