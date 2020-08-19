Flavia Nassaka
Doctors Want Interns Deployed as Medical Officers on Probation

19 Aug 2020, 06:00 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

UMA President Dr Richard Idro said that the Ministry of Health is setting up a committee to come up with a document on how to handle medical worker promotions, which he says should be used to allow interns to be enrolled as medical workers on probation and therefore get salaries that suit that status.

 

