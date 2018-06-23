In short
Our reporter, who visited Nambooze at her sick bed, says that the legislator looks frail and is in a lot of pain. A doctor on duty, who however preferred anonymity, because he is restricted from talking to the media, said that screws that were fixed to support Namboozes spine had been displaced.
Nambooze's Spine Problem Needs Emergency Care – Medics23 Jun 2018, 11:19 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Politics Updates
Betty Nambooze receiving being examined by a nurse at Kiruddu hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.