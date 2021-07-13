In short
"No matter how strong the evidence against them may be, no fair trial can be achieved and any subsequent trial would be a waste of time and an abuse of Court process…At the end of the day, it is the Courts to enforce the provisions of the Constitution otherwise there would be no reason for having those provisions in the first place,” the judges held.
Does the State Kill its Own Cases by Torturing Suspects?
