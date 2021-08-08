Amony Immaculate
16:46

Dokolo DEO Succumbs to COVID-19

8 Aug 2021, 16:42 Comments 80 Views Dokolo, Uganda Health Education Northern Updates
The late Bosco Bwonyo Acup

The late Bosco Bwonyo Acup

In short
Musafiri Suwed, the Dokolo District Information Officer, says that Bwonyo developed breathing complications in the wee hours of Sunday morning and was rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital from where he died hours later.

 

Tagged with: Dokolo DEO dead He was a diabetic patient succumb to COVID_19
Mentioned: Dokolo District Local Governement

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.