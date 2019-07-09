In short
Joseph Balisanyuka, the Dokolo District Chief Administrative Officer says that they have written to the Ministry of Finance requesting that the non-utilized funds are rolled over to this financial year so that the projects are completed.
Dokolo Fails to Implement UGX 2.5bn Infrastructural Projects
Tagged with: Dokolo,Uganda
