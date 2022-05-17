Dan Michael Komakech
19:52

Dollo Launches Commercial Macadamia Production in Acholi Top story

17 May 2022, 19:50 Comments 323 Views Agago, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Updates
Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo during the launch of the commericail macadamia production in Agago Photo By Dan M Komakech

In short
According to Owiny Dollo, the decision to roll out the commercial macadamia tree production is aimed at encouraging farmers in the Acholi Sub-region to embrace the cultivation of the high-value crop since it offers high economic returns to farmers and will also help to restore the degraded environment.

 

