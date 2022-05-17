In short
According to Owiny Dollo, the decision to roll out the commercial macadamia tree production is aimed at encouraging farmers in the Acholi Sub-region to embrace the cultivation of the high-value crop since it offers high economic returns to farmers and will also help to restore the degraded environment.
Dollo Launches Commercial Macadamia Production in Acholi Top story17 May 2022, 19:50 Comments 323 Views Agago, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Updates
Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo during the launch of the commericail macadamia production in Agago Photo By Dan M Komakech
