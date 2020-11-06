Domestic Borrowing Will Not Hurt Economy –Bahati

In short
According to Bahati, if the whole 6.5 trillion was being borrowed domestically, that would have been a problem, but they have decided to borrow money domestically and Internationally.
Domestic Borrowing Will Not Hurt Economy –Bahati6 Nov 2020, 17:13 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
