Domestic Violence Brawl Claims Two in Lamwo, Pader Districts

In short
The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema, says the two murder cases were reported at Pader and Lamwo central police stations on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
Domestic Violence Brawl Claims Two in Lamwo, Pader Districts12 May 2020, 13:31 Comments 126 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
