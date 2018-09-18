Dominic Ongwen Begins Defense in ICC

In short
Ongwen, indicted for the most number of war crimes and crimes against humanity is facing up to 70 charges at The Hague based International court. The charges relate to attacks on civilians who had sought government protections in Lukodi, Pajule, Abok and Odek internally displaced persons camps in Northern Uganda between 1st July 2002 and 31st December 2005.
Dominic Ongwen Begins Defense in ICC18 Sep 2018, 11:02 Comments 120 Views The Hague, Netherlands Court Crime Northern Report
Krispus Ayena Odongo Dominic Ongwen's Lead Counsel On Monday
