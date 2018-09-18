Peter Labeja
Dominic Ongwen Begins Defense in ICC

18 Sep 2018, 11:02 Comments 120 Views The Hague, Netherlands Court Crime Northern Report
In short
Ongwen, indicted for the most number of war crimes and crimes against humanity is facing up to 70 charges at The Hague based International court. The charges relate to attacks on civilians who had sought government protections in Lukodi, Pajule, Abok and Odek internally displaced persons camps in Northern Uganda between 1st July 2002 and 31st December 2005.

 

