Jesse Johnson James
08:29

Dominic Ongwen’s Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Next Month

26 Jan 2022, 08:28 Comments 180 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Human rights Crime Report
Dominic Ongwen Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the LRA charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC Dominic Ochola

Dominic Ongwen Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the LRA charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ongwen’s defense team led by Crispus Ayena Odongo filed its appeal briefs against the conviction and sentencing of Ongwen on October 21 and 26 last year.

 

Tagged with: Dominic Ongwen Dominic Ongwen’s Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Next Month Maria Kamara Mabinty, the ICC Outreach Coordinator for East Africa Northern Uganda The International Criminal Court Appeals Chamber the Lord’s Resistance Army –LRA
Mentioned: Northern Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.