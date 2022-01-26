In short
Ongwen’s defense team led by Crispus Ayena Odongo filed its appeal briefs against the conviction and sentencing of Ongwen on October 21 and 26 last year.
Dominic Ongwen's Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Next Month
26 Jan 2022
Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the LRA charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC
