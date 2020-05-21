Donations to National COVID-19 Fund Valued at UGX 28 Billion

In short
According to a report presented to Parliament by Premier Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the cash donations currently total 15 billion shillings, while the goods in kind are valued at 13 billion Shillings. The report shows that the fund has received 65 vehicles, some of which are already deployed in various districts across the country.
Donations to National COVID-19 Fund Valued at UGX 28 Billion21 May 2020, 17:43 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
