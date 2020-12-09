Mambule Ali
13:35

Don't Be Demoralized by Price Fluctuations, Katikkiro Tells Coffee Farmers

9 Dec 2020, 13:27 Comments 123 Views Mpigi, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga inspecting Charles Iga Ponsiano's coffee farm in Nkozi sub county Mpigi district on Tuesday

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga inspecting Charles Iga Ponsiano's coffee farm in Nkozi sub county Mpigi district on Tuesday

In short
The Katikkiro says that for a farmer to demand for higher prices of the crop, he or she should have it in stock first since the one who doesn’t grow it in plenty cannot think of negotiating for reasonable prices.

 

Tagged with: Coffee prices
Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.