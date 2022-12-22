In short
A number people told Namutebi and KMP police commander, Stephen Tanui, that they were entering Christmas with empty pockets while others said they were worried over insecurity. Cissy Kyeyago said she will stay home since she does not have money to spend but also asked police to protect them.
Don't Kill, Injure Yourselves over Christmas Frustrations – Police Political Chief22 Dec 2022, 14:24 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
