Mwesigwa Alon
18:51

Don’t Let Able-Bodied People Leave for Middle East Jobs –Expert

18 Oct 2019, 18:49 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
Hilda Namakula, a researcher from Makerere University says that Chinese and Arabs are hiring Africans to go and do odd jobs in their home countries, yet they cannot hire Africans for work when their multinational companies get contracts to do work in Africa. This, she said, is a worrisome trend.

 

Tagged with: middle east

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.