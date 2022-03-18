In short
Baryomunsi says that Ugandans situation isn’t isolated because globally economies are still recovering from the effects of COVID 19 disease. He says that when countries instituted strict measures to control the spread of COVID 19, the production of different items went down. He explains that production in different factories reduced yet demand has remained the same hence affecting the price of commodities.
Don't Panic Over Increase in Commodity Prices -Gov't18 Mar 2022, 18:12 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
