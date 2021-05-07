In short
In a bid to reduce avenues of bribery, Interpol has resorted to registering all the first 100 individuals seeking Certificates of Good conduct who they attend to up to lunch time. From afternoon hours up to 6pm, Birungi says they attend to labour export companies which write prior booking for people they are taking abroad for employment.
Don't Pay a Bribe to Get an Express Certificate of Good Conduct - Interpol Director
