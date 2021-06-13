Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Don't Rely On Herbs, Concoctions for Covid-19 Prevention- Medics

13 Jun 2021 Masaka, Uganda
Doctors; Nathan Onyaki Director Masaka Regional Referral Hospital and Faith Nakiyimba Masaka District Health Officer who cautions people on excessive use of Herbal Concortions

In short
However, Dr Nakiyimba says that although some of the concoctions are rich in vitamins and minerals, they have the potential of causing opportunistic health complications if not taken with precaution.

 

