However, Dr Nakiyimba says that although some of the concoctions are rich in vitamins and minerals, they have the potential of causing opportunistic health complications if not taken with precaution.
Don't Rely On Herbs, Concoctions for Covid-19 Prevention- Medics13 Jun 2021, 15:52 Comments 145 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Interview
Doctors; Nathan Onyaki Director Masaka Regional Referral Hospital and Faith Nakiyimba Masaka District Health Officer who cautions people on excessive use of Herbal Concortions
