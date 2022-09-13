Don’t Tamper with Land, Buildings in New Cities-Magyezi Warns District leaders

In short
Magyezi however told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the government has for now halted any transaction of land in the mother districts that are still operating from the city.
Don’t Tamper with Land, Buildings in New Cities-Magyezi Warns District leaders13 Sep 2022, 16:07 Comments 54 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gulu City new cities
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.