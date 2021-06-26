In short
The surge in the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country has forced some affected persons to turn to all sorts of concoctions for treatment instead of getting to hospitals for management.
Health Ministry Urges Against Herbal Concoctions In Covid-19 Treatment Top story26 Jun 2021, 18:53 Comments 250 Views Health Politics Lifestyle Updates
Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine during the receipt of her 1st dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine in Uganda MOH Photo
In short
Tagged with: Use Herbal Concoctions herbal medicine in COVID-19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.