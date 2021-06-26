Michael Wambi
18:57

Health Ministry Urges Against Herbal Concoctions In Covid-19 Treatment Top story

26 Jun 2021, 18:53 Comments 250 Views Health Politics Lifestyle Updates
Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine during the receipt of her 1st dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine in Uganda MOH Photo

Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine during the receipt of her 1st dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine in Uganda MOH Photo

In short
The surge in the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country has forced some affected persons to turn to all sorts of concoctions for treatment instead of getting to hospitals for management.

 

Tagged with: Use Herbal Concoctions herbal medicine in COVID-19
Mentioned: COVID19 task force MINISTRY OF HEALTH Twaweza East Africa twaweza uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.