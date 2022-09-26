Flavia Nassaka
19:44

Don't Use Known Ebola Medicines on Sudan Strain in Uganda, WHO Warns

26 Sep 2022, 19:40
Kampala, Uganda

In short
Now, even as cases are on an increase, the organization says health workers don’t have a lot of options but resign to supportive treatment to manage symptoms, offering psychosocial support and engaging in aggressive risk communication such that patients are referred quickly for isolation.

 

