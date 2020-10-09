In short
The ED, Badagawa, expressed worry that politicians' ignoring SOPs will increase the Covid-19 prevalence in Uganda and the fight will be longer than it should have been, leading to a prolonged slowdown in the economy.
He said, Ugandans must take note of the leaders that are disregarding the seriousness of the disease, especially in the coming general elections and tell them so through the vote.
Don't Vote Politicians Who Derail Covid-19 Fight - PSFU Urges Ugandans
