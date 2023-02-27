Dormitory Fire Claims One Students, Injures Three Others

In short
The head teacher, Emmanuel Arinaitwe, says that three other students were injured as they tried to rescue their property from the fire that broke out on one of the blocks hosting two male dormitories on Sunday night.
Dormitory Fire Claims One Students, Injures Three Others27 Feb 2023, 14:11 Comments 73 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Education Updates
