Dott Service Workers Strike Over Pay

In short
The Administrator Dott Engineering Services, Merkesh Shrej said there was a small problem that would be resolved soon to allow them pay the workers.
Dott Service Workers Strike Over Pay24 Jul 2018, 17:26 Comments 146 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Environment Science and technology Report
The striking workers confronting the Foreman(center) who tried to calm them inside the Dott Engineering Services Offices on Arua Pakwach road
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.