John Magomu Maleza, the LC III chairperson Bulaago Sub County, says several people in his area are homeless. He says some of the homes were washed away by the landslides while others had their roofs blown off by heavy winds.
Dozens Displaced after Fresh Bulambuli Landslides Top story28 Aug 2019, 20:54 Comments 141 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
