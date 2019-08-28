Ayubu Kirinya
20:59

Dozens Displaced after Fresh Bulambuli Landslides Top story

28 Aug 2019, 20:54 Comments 141 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
DSC06527

DSC06527

In short
John Magomu Maleza, the LC III chairperson Bulaago Sub County, says several people in his area are homeless. He says some of the homes were washed away by the landslides while others had their roofs blown off by heavy winds.

 

Tagged with: bulambuli
Mentioned: bududa landslide

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.