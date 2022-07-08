Dozens Operated as Philanthropist Donates Knee Implants to Mulago Hospital

In short
Dr Norbert Orwotho, a consultant Orthopedic Surgeon who is leading the medical team at Mulago Specialized National Referral hospital says that most of the patients worked on this week, have lived with pain for more than 10 years and cannot afford the surgery which costs not less than 30 million Shillings to conduct.
Dozens Operated as Philanthropist Donates Knee Implants to Mulago Hospital8 Jul 2022, 07:43 Comments 76 Views Mulago Hospital, Kampala, Uganda Health Report
