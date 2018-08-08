DP Activist Donates Fumigation Chemicals to Kamuli Prisons

In short
Bigirwa handed over the donation to Vicente Ojera, the Officer in Charge of Kamuli Prisons on Thursday morning at the prisons.
DP Activist Donates Fumigation Chemicals to Kamuli Prisons8 Aug 2018, 18:16 Comments 89 Views Kamuli, Uganda Health Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: donation prison inmate pump mask officer journalist bedbug authorization cell
Mentioned: bigirwa charge of kamuli prisons kamuli prison kamuli district police commander moses ocheinge central police station vicente ojera democratic party moses bigirwa
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.