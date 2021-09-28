In short
Okoler called upon all right thinking Ugandans and opinion leaders to condemn the move by President Museveni with utmost contempt, equating it to the abuse of the Judiciary during Idi Amin's era that saw Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka murdered. Nalukoola said the president's speech being made by the main celebrant at the occasion of commemorating an icon of justice was a mockery of justice.
DP Condemns President Museveni's Proposal to Quash Bail on Capital Offences
28 Sep 2021
