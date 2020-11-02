Christopher Kisekka
21:25

DP Confident Will Present Mao for Nomination Top story

2 Nov 2020, 21:24 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Norbert Mao

Norbert Mao

In short
However, using his Twitter handle, Mao who is by DP presidential flag bearer highlighted the part was serious on the matter. “DP is a serious party led by serious people. the party has submitted more than the required signatures to support my candidature for the president of Uganda. Additional signatures have been arriving and have been submitted,” he tweeted adding that; “DP is in the race.”

 

Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections DEMOCRATIC PARTY Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.