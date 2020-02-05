Ezekiel Ssekweyama
DP Organizing Secretary Annuls Election of Party Leaders in Masaka

DP National Organizing Secretary Sulaiman Kidandala during a meeting in Masaka. He instructed for fresh polls for party structures leadership

In short
There were reports that the elections that were held on January 30, 2020, were marred with grave irregularities. It is on this basis that Kidandala called for fresh elections in Masaka, overturning the outcome of a process presided over by the party’s National Vice President and DP district Chairman Fred Mukasa Mbidde.

 

