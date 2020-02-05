DP Organizing Secretary Annuls Election of Party Leaders in Masaka

In short
There were reports that the elections that were held on January 30, 2020, were marred with grave irregularities. It is on this basis that Kidandala called for fresh elections in Masaka, overturning the outcome of a process presided over by the party’s National Vice President and DP district Chairman Fred Mukasa Mbidde.
DP Organizing Secretary Annuls Election of Party Leaders in Masaka5 Feb 2020, 19:33 Comments 29 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Polls Updates
DP National Organizing Secretary Sulaiman Kidandala during a meeting in Masaka. He instructed for fresh polls for party structures leadership
