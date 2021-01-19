Billy Segawa
15:28

DP Rejects Election Results, Wants Opposition MPs to Decline Seats

19 Jan 2021, 15:27 Comments 320 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Enock Opio and other DP leaders addressing Journalists today at City House

Enock Opio and other DP leaders addressing Journalists today at City House

In short
Addressing journalists at the DP headquarters in Kampala, the party Spokesperson, Enock Opio Okoler, said the entire election right from the campaigns was marred with human right violations and can’t pass the test of free and fair elections.

 

Tagged with: Democratic Party

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.