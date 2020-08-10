Ezekiel Ssekweyama
DP Rift Widens as Mao Inducts Parallel Leadership in Bukomansimbi

Democratic Party President Norbert Mao with a section of leaders he swore in on Friday

In short
The Party president administered the oath for another set of party leaders on Friday, discarding the structures inaugurated by the former party’s Acting National Organizing Secretary Shafick Ddembe.

 

