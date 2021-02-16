In short
Mao, who came fourth with 55,665 votes in the just concluded presidential elections, said they will focus on rebuilding the party after the disappointing and irregular elections. According to Mao, DP will embark on creating a new member's register to differentiate between party members and supporters and weed out those against the party.
DP to Overhaul Party Structures
16 Feb 2021
Mentioned: DP
