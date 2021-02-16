Alex Otto
DP to Overhaul Party Structures Top story

16 Feb 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Presidential candidate, Nobert Mao addressing residents at Mayor's garden in Pader town

Mao, who came fourth with 55,665 votes in the just concluded presidential elections, said they will focus on rebuilding the party after the disappointing and irregular elections. According to Mao, DP will embark on creating a new member's register to differentiate between party members and supporters and weed out those against the party.

 

