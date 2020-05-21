Kato Joseph
DPCs Cautioned Against Deploying Many Police Officers at Roadblocks

21 May 2020, 11:35 Comments 214 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
traffic police officers at a checkpoint with no tyre cutters

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala police spokesperson and CP Mugisha say standard police checkpoints must have two tyre cutters placed on both sides of the road. Onyango says a checkpoint must be mounted where it can be seen by a driver at least a 100 metres ahead.

 

