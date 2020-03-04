In short
According to the notice of appeal filed before the Court of Appeal in Kampala, the Office of the DPP says that is not satisfied with decision of Justice Adonyo. They have also written to the High Court to furnish them with the record of the proceedings to enable them formulate their grounds of appeal in the Court of Appeal.
DPP Appeals Against Acquittal of Stella Nyanzi
4 Mar 2020
