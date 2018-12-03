DPP Asked to Expedite Arua Fracas Investigations

In short
This morning, State Prosecutor Paul Weponde asked the court for more time to conduct further investigations into the matter. The request was made in the presence of some of the suspects who had appeared before Magistrate Isaac Kintu for the mention of the case.
DPP Asked to Expedite Arua Fracas Investigations3 Dec 2018, 16:09 Comments 152 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Crime Northern Analysis
Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Addressing Journalists in Gulu After The Adjournment Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
